Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Hong Kong Airlines Airbus A330-343 in 2018. The airline reported losses last year of HK$3 billion last year. Photo: Reuters
Transport

Leadership shake-up at troubled Hong Kong Airlines lands former director Zhong Guosong in control with a Chinese private equity partner

  • Ex-director and head of HK Express appointed chairman
  • Chinese conglomerate HNA still holds a 29 per cent stake in the airline
Topic |   Hong Kong Airlines
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 6:39pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:20pm, 16 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Hong Kong Airlines Airbus A330-343 in 2018. The airline reported losses last year of HK$3 billion last year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.