A Hong Kong Airlines Airbus A330-343 in 2018. The airline reported losses last year of HK$3 billion last year. Photo: Reuters
Leadership shake-up at troubled Hong Kong Airlines lands former director Zhong Guosong in control with a Chinese private equity partner
- Ex-director and head of HK Express appointed chairman
- Chinese conglomerate HNA still holds a 29 per cent stake in the airline
