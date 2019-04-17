A car park in Causeway Bay. The city’s chief auditor found that street parking in 15 of the city’s 37 districts was almost always full. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s lack of parking spaces is ‘cause for concern’ and only getting worse, Director of Audit says
- Director of Audit predicts vehicles to soon outnumber parking spaces
- Government scolded for charging too little at city-run car parks
Topic | Transport and logistics
A car park in Causeway Bay. The city’s chief auditor found that street parking in 15 of the city’s 37 districts was almost always full. Photo: K.Y. Cheng