Visitors flocked to the city across the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge over the Easter weekend. Photo: Winson Wong
Bridge linking Hong Kong to mainland China proves more popular with Easter visitors than high-speed rail link
- Passenger numbers for inward and outbound journeys on Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge dwarf rail option
- Daily figures for Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link below government’s earlier projection
