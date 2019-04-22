The battle for control for Hong Kong Airlines entered a new phase with the filing of an injunction by self-proclaimed chairman Zhong Guosong. Photo: Reuters
Self-proclaimed Hong Kong Airlines chairman obtains injunction in battle for control with HNA Group
- Sources say former director Zhong Guosong has taken legal step in bid to stop rivals from interfering in running of carrier
- Lawyers from both sides reportedly met on Monday to thrash out a settlement
Topic | Hong Kong Airlines
HNA Group has broken its silence on the chaos surrounding Hong Kong Airlines. Photo: Reuters
HNA Group tells warring Hong Kong Airlines parties to behave as battle for control of airline continues
- De facto parent company breaks silence after four days of infighting played out in public arena
- Chinese conglomerate says allegations of impropriety are false and says it is committed to seeing governance issues resolved
