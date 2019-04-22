Channels

The battle for control for Hong Kong Airlines entered a new phase with the filing of an injunction by self-proclaimed chairman Zhong Guosong. Photo: Reuters
Transport

Self-proclaimed Hong Kong Airlines chairman obtains injunction in battle for control with HNA Group

  • Sources say former director Zhong Guosong has taken legal step in bid to stop rivals from interfering in running of carrier
  • Lawyers from both sides reportedly met on Monday to thrash out a settlement
Topic |   Hong Kong Airlines
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 9:00pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 22 Apr, 2019

HNA Group has broken its silence on the chaos surrounding Hong Kong Airlines. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong economy

HNA Group tells warring Hong Kong Airlines parties to behave as battle for control of airline continues

  • De facto parent company breaks silence after four days of infighting played out in public arena
  • Chinese conglomerate says allegations of impropriety are false and says it is committed to seeing governance issues resolved
Topic |   Hong Kong Airlines
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 11:57am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:35pm, 19 Apr, 2019

