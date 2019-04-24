Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The release of the new evidence suggests Zhong Guosong might no longer have the majority shareholding to control Hong Kong Airlines. Photo: Handout
Transport

Hong Kong Airlines boardroom showdown intensifies as unknown entity Grand City Investment Capital claims to have acquired 34 per cent stake

  • New player emerges as government deadline to reveal who controls the airline looms
  • Former chairman requests Grand City be restrained from acting on its shareholding in new court injunction
Topic |   Hong Kong Airlines
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 3:17pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:38pm, 24 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The release of the new evidence suggests Zhong Guosong might no longer have the majority shareholding to control Hong Kong Airlines. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
A battle is raging in the boardroom for control of Hong Kong Airlines. Photo: Airbus
Transport

Hong Kong Airlines directors slapped with injunction as confusion reigns over the airline’s ownership and government deadline nears

  • Legal notice prevents four board members from making decisions about future direction of carrier
  • The government has demanded an answer by Wednesday as to who is actually in charge
Topic |   Hong Kong Airlines
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 12:09pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:12pm, 23 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A battle is raging in the boardroom for control of Hong Kong Airlines. Photo: Airbus
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.