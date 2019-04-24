The release of the new evidence suggests Zhong Guosong might no longer have the majority shareholding to control Hong Kong Airlines. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Airlines boardroom showdown intensifies as unknown entity Grand City Investment Capital claims to have acquired 34 per cent stake
- New player emerges as government deadline to reveal who controls the airline looms
- Former chairman requests Grand City be restrained from acting on its shareholding in new court injunction
A battle is raging in the boardroom for control of Hong Kong Airlines. Photo: Airbus
Hong Kong Airlines directors slapped with injunction as confusion reigns over the airline’s ownership and government deadline nears
- Legal notice prevents four board members from making decisions about future direction of carrier
- The government has demanded an answer by Wednesday as to who is actually in charge
