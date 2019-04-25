A Hong Kong Airlines plane at the city’s airport. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong Airlines offers all its pilots transfers to other carriers, with Tianjin Airlines proving most popular and Emirates set to hire fifth of applicants
- Struggling company offers secondments or permanent employment with Tianjin Airlines, HK Express, Hainan Airlines, Hong Kong Air Cargo or Emirates as it seeks to downsize
- Surplus of pilots arose after HKA failed to take delivery of at least four new aircraft
A battle is raging in the boardroom for control of Hong Kong Airlines. Photo: Airbus
Hong Kong Airlines directors slapped with injunction as confusion reigns over the airline’s ownership and government deadline nears
- Legal notice prevents four board members from making decisions about future direction of carrier
- The government has demanded an answer by Wednesday as to who is actually in charge
