A Hong Kong Airlines plane at the city’s airport. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Transport

Hong Kong Airlines offers all its pilots transfers to other carriers, with Tianjin Airlines proving most popular and Emirates set to hire fifth of applicants

  • Struggling company offers secondments or permanent employment with Tianjin Airlines, HK Express, Hainan Airlines, Hong Kong Air Cargo or Emirates as it seeks to downsize
  • Surplus of pilots arose after HKA failed to take delivery of at least four new aircraft
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 8:00am, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:57am, 25 Apr, 2019

A battle is raging in the boardroom for control of Hong Kong Airlines. Photo: Airbus
Transport

Hong Kong Airlines directors slapped with injunction as confusion reigns over the airline’s ownership and government deadline nears

  • Legal notice prevents four board members from making decisions about future direction of carrier
  • The government has demanded an answer by Wednesday as to who is actually in charge
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 12:09pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:12pm, 23 Apr, 2019

