Hong Kong International Airport will be expanded to meet future air traffic growth. Photo: SCMP
Reclamation work on Hong Kong’s third runway delayed for over four months by suspended sand supply and bad weather
- Airport Authority progress report reveals supply of fill materials from mainland was suspended in the first half of February
- Lawmaker Michael Tien questions whether there has been a cover-up after failure to report delivery problems in earlier statement
Topic | Hong Kong International Airport
