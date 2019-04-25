Hong Kong Airlines has faced pressure from authorities to confirm its shareholding structure and who was in charge. A government-imposed deadline of Wednesday passed without sanctions. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Boardroom dispute at Hong Kong Airlines reaches High Court as rival factions lay out claims to control parent company
- Dispute over legitimate owner of shares held by Frontier Investment Partner will determine who controls third-largest airline in Hong Kong
- Argument triggered boardroom coup by former company director Zhong Guosong last week
The release of the new evidence suggests Zhong Guosong might no longer have the majority shareholding to control Hong Kong Airlines. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Airlines boardroom showdown intensifies as unknown entity Grand City Investment Capital claims to have acquired 34 per cent stake
- New player emerges as government deadline to reveal who controls the airline looms
- Former chairman requests Grand City be restrained from acting on its shareholding in new court injunction
