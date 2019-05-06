The sections of Hung Hom MTR station under construction on the Sha Tin-Central link. Photo: Winson Wong
MTR Corporation and Hung Hom station contractors face more questions, this time over the loss of safety documents, in new round of inquiry later this month
- Formal hearing for the inquiry into the issues at three further locations of the scandal-hit station to start in coming weeks, government counsel announces
- The commission of inquiry will submit its report to the government in November, rather than August, as previously planned
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
