The MTR Corp’s new boss admitted its once-proud reputation had been tainted recently. Photo: Felix Wong
Transport

Tech and transparency for Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation, says new chief Jacob Kam

  • The rail giant’s reputation has taken a battering over work scandals and a recent crash
  • ‘We want to be open and transparent with the public,’ says Jacob Kam
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Published: 7:00am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 7:13am, 7 May, 2019

The sections of Hung Hom MTR station under construction on the Sha Tin-Central link. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

MTR Corporation and Hung Hom station contractors face more questions, this time over the loss of safety documents, in new round of inquiry later this month

  • Formal hearing for the inquiry into the issues at three further locations of the scandal-hit station to start in coming weeks
  • The commission will submit its report in November, rather than August as previously planned
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Published: 3:45pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 5:04pm, 6 May, 2019

