The MTR Corp’s new boss admitted its once-proud reputation had been tainted recently. Photo: Felix Wong
Tech and transparency for Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation, says new chief Jacob Kam
- The rail giant’s reputation has taken a battering over work scandals and a recent crash
- ‘We want to be open and transparent with the public,’ says Jacob Kam
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
The sections of Hung Hom MTR station under construction on the Sha Tin-Central link. Photo: Winson Wong
MTR Corporation and Hung Hom station contractors face more questions, this time over the loss of safety documents, in new round of inquiry later this month
- Formal hearing for the inquiry into the issues at three further locations of the scandal-hit station to start in coming weeks
- The commission will submit its report in November, rather than August as previously planned
