Hong Kong’s rail giant, the MTR Corp, has been hit by a spate of scandals over the past year, with its image taking a beating. Photo: Felix Wong
Government reviewing way for MTR to balance social duty and business interests without full buyout of embattled rail giant, Paul Chan says
- Financial secretary says efficiency will be compromised if company falls completely under government control
- Lawmaker and former rail boss raises possibility of pegging salary perks of top brass to service performance
