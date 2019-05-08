Hong Kong Airlines is said to have lost HK$3 billion last year and requires a HK$2 billion cash infusion to keep its licence. Photo: K Y Cheng
Troubled Hong Kong Airlines faces yet another headache as its auditor resigns, a company filing shows
- A document lodged with the Companies Registry showed a certification of resignation of the auditor, which is understood to be PwC
- The beleaguered carrier is facing increased scrutiny from the government with its licence at risk while rival camps battle for control of its parent company
Hong Kong Airlines has faced pressure from authorities to confirm its shareholding structure and who was in charge. A government-imposed deadline of Wednesday passed without sanctions. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Boardroom dispute at Hong Kong Airlines reaches High Court as rival factions lay out claims to control parent company
- Dispute over legitimate owner of shares held by Frontier Investment Partner will determine who controls third-largest airline in Hong Kong
- Argument triggered boardroom coup by former company director Zhong Guosong last week
