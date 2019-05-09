Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The HNA Group has tried to sell Hong Kong Airlines, without success. Photo: Roy Issa
Transport

More boardroom changes for Hong Kong Airlines as new CEO joins from HNA Group and president Wang Liya quits

  • Outgoing president joins long list of top brass leaving their jobs at ailing carrier
  • Worries about the company’s financial health have grown in the past six months
Topic |   Hong Kong Airlines
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 7:58pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 8:01pm, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The HNA Group has tried to sell Hong Kong Airlines, without success. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hong Kong Airlines is said to have lost HK$3 billion last year and requires a HK$2 billion cash infusion to keep its licence. Photo: K Y Cheng
Transport

Troubled Hong Kong Airlines faces yet another headache as its auditor resigns, company filing shows

  • A document lodged with Companies Registry shows certification of auditor’s resignation, understood to be PwC
  • Beleaguered carrier faces increased scrutiny from government with its licence at risk while rival camps battle for control of parent company
Topic |   Hong Kong Airlines
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 4:40pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 11:24pm, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Airlines is said to have lost HK$3 billion last year and requires a HK$2 billion cash infusion to keep its licence. Photo: K Y Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.