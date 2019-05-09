The HNA Group has tried to sell Hong Kong Airlines, without success. Photo: Roy Issa
More boardroom changes for Hong Kong Airlines as new CEO joins from HNA Group and president Wang Liya quits
- Outgoing president joins long list of top brass leaving their jobs at ailing carrier
- Worries about the company’s financial health have grown in the past six months
Topic | Hong Kong Airlines
Hong Kong Airlines is said to have lost HK$3 billion last year and requires a HK$2 billion cash infusion to keep its licence. Photo: K Y Cheng
Troubled Hong Kong Airlines faces yet another headache as its auditor resigns, company filing shows
- A document lodged with Companies Registry shows certification of auditor’s resignation, understood to be PwC
- Beleaguered carrier faces increased scrutiny from government with its licence at risk while rival camps battle for control of parent company
