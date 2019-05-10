Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

North Lamma Clinic on Lamma Island, where the man was first sent before being airlifted. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Transport

Hong Kong man, 61, dies in hospital after bicycle accident on Lamma Island

  • He was airlifted for medical treatment after being found unconscious. There were no suspicious circumstances behind the incident, according to police
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 12:50pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 12:50pm, 10 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Lamma Clinic on Lamma Island, where the man was first sent before being airlifted. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.