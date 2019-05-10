North Lamma Clinic on Lamma Island, where the man was first sent before being airlifted. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Hong Kong man, 61, dies in hospital after bicycle accident on Lamma Island
- He was airlifted for medical treatment after being found unconscious. There were no suspicious circumstances behind the incident, according to police
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
North Lamma Clinic on Lamma Island, where the man was first sent before being airlifted. Photo: Wikimedia Commons