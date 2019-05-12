Cathay Pacific announced on March 27 a deal to buy HK Express for HK$4.98 billion. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific Airways ‘perfectly comfortable’ with HK Express purchase, says CEO Rupert Hogg, despite sideshow at Hong Kong Airlines
- Analysts say legal fight at Hong Kong Airlines could cause complications for Cathay’s acquisition of budget carrier HK Express
- But CEO says he is ‘perfectly comfortable with the progress’ of the deal
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Cathay Pacific announced on March 27 a deal to buy HK Express for HK$4.98 billion. Photo: Winson Wong