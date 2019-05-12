Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cathay Pacific announced on March 27 a deal to buy HK Express for HK$4.98 billion. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

Cathay Pacific Airways ‘perfectly comfortable’ with HK Express purchase, says CEO Rupert Hogg, despite sideshow at Hong Kong Airlines

  • Analysts say legal fight at Hong Kong Airlines could cause complications for Cathay’s acquisition of budget carrier HK Express
  • But CEO says he is ‘perfectly comfortable with the progress’ of the deal
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 12:00pm, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 12:00pm, 12 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cathay Pacific announced on March 27 a deal to buy HK Express for HK$4.98 billion. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.