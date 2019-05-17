A view of the Liantang and Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point from above. Photo: Winson Wong
New road linking Hong Kong with mainland China to open this month as work on HK$33.7 billion border crossing enters final stages
- Heung Yuen Wai Highway that will connect new border control point with Fanling Highway to take traffic from May 26
- Infrastructure project a key part of Greater Bay Area plan
Topic | Greater Bay Area
