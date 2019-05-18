An Orient Thai 747 lands at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Dennis Ho
Boeing 747 plane abandoned in Hong Kong faces scrapyard but aviation enthusiasts call for more creative use of iconic jumbo jet
- Airport Authority Hong Kong understood to be planning to dismantle plane formerly operated by Orient Thai Airlines
- While plane unlikely to fly again, some call for it to be converted into restaurant or boutique hotel
Topic | Hong Kong International Airport
An Orient Thai 747 lands at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Dennis Ho
Flight UN965 arrived in Hong Kong on October 26, the last flight of Transaero Airlines. Photo: Dennis Ho
Boeing plane abandoned in Hong Kong by bankrupt Russian airline up for sale for US$795,000 … but is it worth it?
- Industry experts say asking price may be above scrap value and not worth the trouble, given plane’s condition and lack of documentation
- It is not known why authorities waited until now to put up tender for aircraft left idle four years ago
Topic | Hong Kong International Airport
Flight UN965 arrived in Hong Kong on October 26, the last flight of Transaero Airlines. Photo: Dennis Ho