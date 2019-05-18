Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An Orient Thai 747 lands at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Dennis Ho
Transport

Boeing 747 plane abandoned in Hong Kong faces scrapyard but aviation enthusiasts call for more creative use of iconic jumbo jet

  • Airport Authority Hong Kong understood to be planning to dismantle plane formerly operated by Orient Thai Airlines
  • While plane unlikely to fly again, some call for it to be converted into restaurant or boutique hotel
Topic |   Hong Kong International Airport
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 2:00pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 2:49pm, 18 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

An Orient Thai 747 lands at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Dennis Ho
READ FULL ARTICLE
Flight UN965 arrived in Hong Kong on October 26, the last flight of Transaero Airlines. Photo: Dennis Ho
Transport

Boeing plane abandoned in Hong Kong by bankrupt Russian airline up for sale for US$795,000 … but is it worth it?

  • Industry experts say asking price may be above scrap value and not worth the trouble, given plane’s condition and lack of documentation
  • It is not known why authorities waited until now to put up tender for aircraft left idle four years ago
Topic |   Hong Kong International Airport
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 3:42pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 4:06pm, 13 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Flight UN965 arrived in Hong Kong on October 26, the last flight of Transaero Airlines. Photo: Dennis Ho
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.