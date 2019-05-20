Cathay Pacific’s ad campaign is displayed on giant LCD screens at the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
Cathay Pacific advert showing same-sex couple banned from Hong Kong’s MTR and airport
- Visual showing two men strolling hand in hand along a beach was part of Move Beyond rebrand and intended to highlight airline’s attitude towards diversity
- Sources say LGBT advert was only one from campaign not being shown at prime locations across Hong Kong, including major interchange stations on rail network
Cathay Pacific announced on March 27 a deal to buy HK Express for HK$4.98 billion. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific Airways ‘perfectly comfortable’ with HK Express purchase, says CEO Rupert Hogg, despite sideshow at Hong Kong Airlines
- Analysts say legal fight at Hong Kong Airlines could cause complications for Cathay’s acquisition of budget carrier HK Express
- But CEO says he is ‘perfectly comfortable with the progress’ of the deal
