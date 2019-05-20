Accident investigators stand near the wreckage of the helicopter near to Kadoorie Farm in Pat Heung, Yuen Long. Photo: Winson Wong
Investigators return to scene of deadly helicopter crash as questions remain over Hong Kong pilot’s final moments
- Witnesses give contradictory statements as to what happened as 130 police officers scour crash site for clues
- Aircraft is believed to have been a Robinson R44 that was owned by Hong Kong Aviation Club
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Accident investigators stand near the wreckage of the helicopter near to Kadoorie Farm in Pat Heung, Yuen Long. Photo: Winson Wong