Cathay Pacific’s new LGBT-friendly advertisement. The advert was banned by MTR Corp and Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s MTR Corp reverses ban on Cathay Pacific same-sex ad after LGBT outcry
- Advertisement featuring same-sex couple to be displayed at metro stations
- Hong Kong’s first openly gay lawmaker says pressure is now on Airport Authority
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Part of Cathay Pacific’s new ad campaign is displayed at the MTR station in Central. Photo: Felix Wong
MTR Corp attempts to salvage reputation as shifts blame to agency in face of outrage over Hong Kong same-sex Cathay Pacific advert ban
- Operator says it is fully committed to equal opportunities and ‘does not tolerate discrimination on any grounds’
- But questions remain over whether banned advert will now be displayed at city’s train stations
Topic | LGBTI
