(From left) Adi Lau, MTR Corp director of operations, Frederick Ma, MTR chairman and Jacob Kam, chief executive officer, at the MTR Corporation’s Annual General Meeting 2019 in Kowloon Bay on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s embattled MTR Corporation rolls out fare concessions as it works to get reputation back on track
- Overall fare savings to commuters estimated be over HK$800 million
- Despite recent fiascos, railway giant’s profit jumps more than 7 per cent
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
(From left) Adi Lau, MTR Corp director of operations, Frederick Ma, MTR chairman and Jacob Kam, chief executive officer, at the MTR Corporation’s Annual General Meeting 2019 in Kowloon Bay on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng