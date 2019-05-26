Song Hoi-see, founder and CEO of Plaza Premium Group, sees himself as an industry disrupter. Photo: May Tse
Lounge operator eyes shake-up of traditional airport facilities with introduction of collaborative workspaces for millennial travellers
- Plaza Premium Group wants to break the mould of identical airports with ‘McDonald’s, KFC, and same duty free’
Topic | Aviation
Song Hoi-see, founder and CEO of Plaza Premium Group, sees himself as an industry disrupter. Photo: May Tse
Song Hoi-see, founder and chief executive officer of Plaza Premium Group, at his office in Chek Lap Kok on May 22. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong airport services firm Plaza Premium Group plans to double global presence with US$100 million expansion, founder says, starting in mainland China
- CEO Song Hoi-see wants to double size of the company in two years
- PPG, founded 20 years ago, now employs more than 5,000 workers
Topic | Aviation
Song Hoi-see, founder and chief executive officer of Plaza Premium Group, at his office in Chek Lap Kok on May 22. Photo: May Tse