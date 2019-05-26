Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Song Hoi-see, founder and CEO of Plaza Premium Group, sees himself as an industry disrupter. Photo: May Tse
Transport

Lounge operator eyes shake-up of traditional airport facilities with introduction of collaborative workspaces for millennial travellers

  • Plaza Premium Group wants to break the mould of identical airports with ‘McDonald’s, KFC, and same duty free’
Topic |   Aviation
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 9:30am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 9:49am, 26 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Song Hoi-see, founder and CEO of Plaza Premium Group, sees himself as an industry disrupter. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Song Hoi-see, founder and chief executive officer of Plaza Premium Group, at his office in Chek Lap Kok on May 22. Photo: May Tse
Transport

Hong Kong airport services firm Plaza Premium Group plans to double global presence with US$100 million expansion, founder says, starting in mainland China

  • CEO Song Hoi-see wants to double size of the company in two years
  • PPG, founded 20 years ago, now employs more than 5,000 workers
Topic |   Aviation
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 8:00am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 9:46am, 26 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Song Hoi-see, founder and chief executive officer of Plaza Premium Group, at his office in Chek Lap Kok on May 22. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.