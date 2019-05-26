Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Song Hoi-see, founder and chief executive officer of Plaza Premium Group, at his office in Chek Lap Kok on May 22. Photo: May Tse
Transport

Hong Kong airport services firm Plaza Premium Group plans to double global presence with US$100 million expansion, founder says, starting in mainland China

  • CEO Song Hoi-see wants to double size of the company in two years
  • PPG, founded 20 years ago, now employs more than 5,000 workers
Topic |   Aviation
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 8:00am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 8:26am, 26 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Song Hoi-see, founder and chief executive officer of Plaza Premium Group, at his office in Chek Lap Kok on May 22. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan is confident of the city’s status in the battle for the skies under China’s Greater Bay Area. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s status as global aviation hub in Greater Bay Area unbeatable even with Shenzhen as rival, finance chief Paul Chan says

  • Finance secretary says authorities are pushing for value-added air cargo and logistics businesses
  • He allays fears about competition from neighbouring city, saying it’s up to Hong Kong to figure out what works best
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 7:00pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 7:15pm, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan is confident of the city’s status in the battle for the skies under China’s Greater Bay Area. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.