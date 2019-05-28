View of a building site at the Wan Chai Exhibition Centre station overseen by Leighton Contractors (Asia), for the MTR Sha Tin-Central link. Photo: Dickson Lee
Defective construction work at Hung Hom station tunnel ‘was subcontractor’s fault, not ours’, says main contractor at MTR commission of inquiry
- Leighton Contractors (Asia) rejected allegations it was responsible for shoddy work, saying bar-fixing subcontractor failed to connect rebar
- The MTR Corporation, however, accused Leighton of failing to submit documents on time and of neglecting to highlight problems where appropriate
