The Western Harbour Tunnel was built at a cost of HK$7 billion. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s Western Harbour Tunnel to raise tolls by as much as 8 per cent in eighteenth fee increase since launch
- Company estimates that since its 1997 opening, net revenue had been ‘far below’ the minimum amount stipulated in legislation
- Move will not require government approval as increase is within levels indicated under law
