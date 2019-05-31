A Hong Kong Airlines plane leaves Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Parts are dropping off Hong Kong Airlines planes in mid-air, should you be worried?
- The thought of missing aircraft parts – or worse, falling parts – is unsettling. Here’s a look at how common it is, and what the experts have to say
A Hong Kong Airlines Airbus A330-300 passenger plane on the tarmac at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong Airlines passengers stuck at Tokyo airport for six hours after screws fall out of plane’s wing – the seventh time in four days parts have fallen off
- Japan aviation watchdog rebukes carrier over alarming wave of missing pieces
- Hong Kong Airlines required to develop measures to ensure safety
