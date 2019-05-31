Channels

A Hong Kong Airlines plane leaves Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Transport

Parts are dropping off Hong Kong Airlines planes in mid-air, should you be worried?

  • The thought of missing aircraft parts – or worse, falling parts – is unsettling. Here’s a look at how common it is, and what the experts have to say
Topic |   Hong Kong Airlines
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 12:00pm, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 12:35pm, 31 May, 2019

A Hong Kong Airlines plane leaves Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
A Hong Kong Airlines Airbus A330-300 passenger plane on the tarmac at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Reuters
Transport

Hong Kong Airlines passengers stuck at Tokyo airport for six hours after screws fall out of plane’s wing – the seventh time in four days parts have fallen off

  • Japan aviation watchdog rebukes carrier over alarming wave of missing pieces
  • Hong Kong Airlines required to develop measures to ensure safety
Topic |   Plane crashes and aviation accidents
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 8:03pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 10:03am, 30 May, 2019

A Hong Kong Airlines Airbus A330-300 passenger plane on the tarmac at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Reuters
