International Air Transport Association (IATA) chief executive Alexandre de Juniac warns that intensifying trade wars and rising fuel prices will continue to bog down airline profits this year. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war ‘to knock US$7.5 billion off global airline profits’, says International Air Transport Association at Seoul conference
- Industry body says US-China tariff dispute, along with high cost of fuel, will mean combined profit of US$28 billion, US$2 billion less than 2018
- One airline has already grounded three cargo planes because of decreased freight demand, CEO says
Edward Yau says he is not optimistic about trade in upcoming quarters. Photo: May Tse
Trade war will continue to buffet Hong Kong, says commerce minister Edward Yau, as new Chinese tariffs on US imports take effect
- Yau is pessimistic about trade in the second and third quarters and expects sluggish growth to continue
- Fears of a global economic slowdown also persist, with Yau warning Hong Kong will be among the first to take a hit
