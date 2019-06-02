Channels

International Air Transport Association (IATA) chief executive Alexandre de Juniac warns that intensifying trade wars and rising fuel prices will continue to bog down airline profits this year. Photo: AFP
Transport

US-China trade war ‘to knock US$7.5 billion off global airline profits’, says International Air Transport Association at Seoul conference

  • Industry body says US-China tariff dispute, along with high cost of fuel, will mean combined profit of US$28 billion, US$2 billion less than 2018
  • One airline has already grounded three cargo planes because of decreased freight demand, CEO says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 3:00pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:34pm, 2 Jun, 2019

International Air Transport Association (IATA) chief executive Alexandre de Juniac warns that intensifying trade wars and rising fuel prices will continue to bog down airline profits this year. Photo: AFP
Edward Yau says he is not optimistic about trade in upcoming quarters. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong economy

Trade war will continue to buffet Hong Kong, says commerce minister Edward Yau, as new Chinese tariffs on US imports take effect

  • Yau is pessimistic about trade in the second and third quarters and expects sluggish growth to continue
  • Fears of a global economic slowdown also persist, with Yau warning Hong Kong will be among the first to take a hit
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 6:30am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:31pm, 1 Jun, 2019

Edward Yau says he is not optimistic about trade in upcoming quarters. Photo: May Tse
