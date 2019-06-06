Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A taxi pictured after mounting the pavement on Tai Po Road in Sham Shui Po on Thursday. The taxi driver had swerved to avoid hitting a man in a wheelchair. Photo: Facebook
Transport

Taxi mounts pavement and strikes pedestrian after swerving to avoid hitting man in wheelchair in Hong Kong

  • Taxi driver says green light was in his favour at Sham Shui Po crossing
  • Man, 55, was taken to hospital with leg injuries
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 1:06pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:04pm, 6 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A taxi pictured after mounting the pavement on Tai Po Road in Sham Shui Po on Thursday. The taxi driver had swerved to avoid hitting a man in a wheelchair. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.