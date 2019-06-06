A taxi pictured after mounting the pavement on Tai Po Road in Sham Shui Po on Thursday. The taxi driver had swerved to avoid hitting a man in a wheelchair. Photo: Facebook
Taxi mounts pavement and strikes pedestrian after swerving to avoid hitting man in wheelchair in Hong Kong
- Taxi driver says green light was in his favour at Sham Shui Po crossing
- Man, 55, was taken to hospital with leg injuries
