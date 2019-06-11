Works are ongoing on the Sha Tin to Central link, but there could be a partial opening in mid-September. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s scandal-plagued Sha Tin to Central rail link set to partially open in three months as MTR Corporation resumes signalling tests
- Rail operator’s decision to restart tests raises hopes of a limited launch of the long-awaited section in September
- Shuttle service between Diamond Hill and To Kwa Wan might be achievable in that time frame, says MTR source
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
