Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Admiralty station was shut on Wednesday night and remains closed on Thursday. Photo: SCMP
Transport

Hong Kong slowly returns to normal after protests, but passengers told to allow extra time on MTR as Admiralty station remains closed

  • Police have requested trains running on the Island line and South Island line do not stop at station
  • Roads in the area are slowly reopening after day of protests
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 7:42am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:42am, 13 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Admiralty station was shut on Wednesday night and remains closed on Thursday. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police push through barricades against protesters on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

What is behind Hong Kong’s anti-extradition protests?

  • Government’s divisive bill has prompted hundreds of thousands to take to the streets
  • Critics of bill say it could result in Hongkongers being sent to mainland China for trial, but the government says it is necessary
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 5:00am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:23am, 13 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police push through barricades against protesters on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.