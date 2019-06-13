Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An annual survey has seen Hong Kong jump seven places to fourth on a list of most expensive places to live. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong economy

World’s most expensive city for expats? Hong Kong ranks fourth in survey topped by Zurich

  • City up four places in rankings but still behind Ashgabat as costliest place for expats to live in Asia-Pacific region
  • List topped by Zurich and Geneva, while Singapore jumps eight places to 12th
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Published: 2:30pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:49pm, 13 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

An annual survey has seen Hong Kong jump seven places to fourth on a list of most expensive places to live. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.