Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An MTR train hit a buffer at Admiralty station on Tuesday. Photo: Alamy
Transport

Driver overshoots and hits buffer at Admiralty station on Hong Kong’s MTR network

  • No passengers were on board when the late-night collision happened
  • The worker has been suspended
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Published: 12:39pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:34pm, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

An MTR train hit a buffer at Admiralty station on Tuesday. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
MTR Corp officials introduce the new features for its mobile application. Photo: Handout
Transport

Hong Kong’s embattled rail giant MTR Corp to roll new features for mobile app to improve services and rebuild image

  • They include alighting reminders, point-to-point traffic information, trip planner upgrade and information about connecting buses or minibuses
  • More upgrades to services and facilities are also in the pipeline
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Published: 8:02pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:10pm, 11 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

MTR Corp officials introduce the new features for its mobile application. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.