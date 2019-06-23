Passengers may feel the squeeze as Asian airlines try and pack more people to a flight in future. Photo: Shutterstock
Asian travellers feel the crunch as smaller seats and less legroom appears to be the trend for region’s low-cost carriers Cebu Pacific and AirAsia
- Philippine airline Cebu has announced it will buy 31 Airbus neo planes, which with a reorganised layout, will allow for 460 passengers per aircraft
- Asians no different from rest of the world in that they may say they want more legroom, but will buy based on price, expert says
Topic | Aviation
