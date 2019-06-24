Frederick Ma, MTR Corp chairman, will step down on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam
No regrets, except for subpar work of those involved in Sha Tin-Central link scandal, outgoing Hong Kong MTR chairman Frederick Ma says
- He admits saga on city’s costliest rail project was a blemish on the company’s track record, but expresses confidence staff will rise to the challenge
- Ma cites family’s unwillingness to let him stay on in the hot seat as reason for stepping down despite being offered chance to continue at helm
