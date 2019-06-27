Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The construction site of Hung Hom MTR station on the Sha Tin-Central link, which has been plagued by scandal over shoddy work. Photo: Sam Tsang
Transport

MTR Corporation to spend six to nine months bolstering Hung Hom station structures, with section of Sha Tin-Central link set to open by end of 2020, says lawmaker

  • Former rail sector executive Michael Tien says MTR Corp should have report into structural issues ready next month
  • Tien also says he expects rail giant to recover costs of remedial works from contractors
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Published: 3:02pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:24pm, 27 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The construction site of Hung Hom MTR station on the Sha Tin-Central link, which has been plagued by scandal over shoddy work. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.