The construction site of Hung Hom MTR station on the Sha Tin-Central link, which has been plagued by scandal over shoddy work. Photo: Sam Tsang
MTR Corporation to spend six to nine months bolstering Hung Hom station structures, with section of Sha Tin-Central link set to open by end of 2020, says lawmaker
- Former rail sector executive Michael Tien says MTR Corp should have report into structural issues ready next month
- Tien also says he expects rail giant to recover costs of remedial works from contractors
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
