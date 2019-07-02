Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

According to government figures, the annual average daily traffic entering and leaving the Central core district has increased from 463,000 vehicles in 2003 to 503,400 in 2017. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Transport

Congestion charges for Hong Kong motorists only way to solve Central gridlock and make area more welcoming for pedestrians, concern group says

  • Markus Shaw of Walk DVRC says car owners should not use area’s streets for free, making them intolerable for those on foot
  • Government yet to announce when road-pricing scheme will be implemented for Central and faces opposition from local council
Topic |   Transport and logistics
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Published: 9:00am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

According to government figures, the annual average daily traffic entering and leaving the Central core district has increased from 463,000 vehicles in 2003 to 503,400 in 2017. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.