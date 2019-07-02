Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

HKTaxi, launched in 2013, has more than 60,000 registered drivers and over 1.4 million users. Photo: Edward Wong
Transport

HKTaxi partners with Octopus on electronic payment system in bid for edge in Hong Kong’s hectic ride-hailing sector

  • Passengers who book rides through the HKTaxi app can now pay with an Octopus card or O! ePay, the company’s payment app
  • Octopus founder says its another stop towards ‘cashless society’
Topic |   Hong Kong taxis
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Published: 8:12pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:12pm, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

HKTaxi, launched in 2013, has more than 60,000 registered drivers and over 1.4 million users. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.