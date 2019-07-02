HKTaxi, launched in 2013, has more than 60,000 registered drivers and over 1.4 million users. Photo: Edward Wong
HKTaxi partners with Octopus on electronic payment system in bid for edge in Hong Kong’s hectic ride-hailing sector
- Passengers who book rides through the HKTaxi app can now pay with an Octopus card or O! ePay, the company’s payment app
- Octopus founder says its another stop towards ‘cashless society’
Topic | Hong Kong taxis
