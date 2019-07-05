MTR staff carry out repairs after the crash between Central and Admiralty station. Photo: Handout
MTR Corp blames French contractor Thales for crash that closed section of Tsuen Wan line for two days – but government slams over reliance on outsiders
- Rail operator says mistakes made implementing software on new signalling system led to unprecedented accident
- March 18 crash left driver injured and train carriages badly damaged
