A helicopter departing on the first cross-border flight takes off for Hong Kong at Baoan International Airport in Shenzhen. Photo: Xinhua
Transport

Test helicopter flight heralds new era of travel between Hong Kong and mainland China, although red tape and high cost could prove prohibitive

  • Shenzhen Eastern General Aviation runs 15-minute trip, but it took a year to get off ground and cost HK$55,000
  • Industry leader hails trip as ‘very significant’ and says regular flights could be up and running in six months
Topic |   Aviation
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 7:00am, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:19am, 8 Jul, 2019

A helicopter departing on the first cross-border flight takes off for Hong Kong at Baoan International Airport in Shenzhen. Photo: Xinhua
Wu Zhendong wants the skies over Asia to even busier and says business for corporate jets could be boosted by 25 per cent. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong

Asia’s jet set being forced to buy old planes or sell up and fly commercially, says new head of business aviation group

  • Chairman of Asia Business Aviation Association says region’s airports should give his members better flight slots and charge lower fees
  • Wu Zhendong says sector could enjoy 25 per cent growth if priority wasn’t given to commercial airlines
Topic |   Hong Kong aviation
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 3:31pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:58pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Wu Zhendong wants the skies over Asia to even busier and says business for corporate jets could be boosted by 25 per cent. Photo: Handout
