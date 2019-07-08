A helicopter departing on the first cross-border flight takes off for Hong Kong at Baoan International Airport in Shenzhen. Photo: Xinhua
Test helicopter flight heralds new era of travel between Hong Kong and mainland China, although red tape and high cost could prove prohibitive
- Shenzhen Eastern General Aviation runs 15-minute trip, but it took a year to get off ground and cost HK$55,000
- Industry leader hails trip as ‘very significant’ and says regular flights could be up and running in six months
Wu Zhendong wants the skies over Asia to even busier and says business for corporate jets could be boosted by 25 per cent. Photo: Handout
Asia’s jet set being forced to buy old planes or sell up and fly commercially, says new head of business aviation group
- Chairman of Asia Business Aviation Association says region’s airports should give his members better flight slots and charge lower fees
- Wu Zhendong says sector could enjoy 25 per cent growth if priority wasn’t given to commercial airlines
