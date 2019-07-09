Channels

A Cathay Pacific aircraft taking off from the Hong Kong International Airport in Chek Lap Kok. Photo: Felix Wong
Transport

How much will Cathay Pacific be fined by UK regulator, given British Airways’ record HK$1.8 billion penalty over similar data breach?

  • Both airlines last year suffered major cyberattacks, with data of 9.4 million Cathay passengers affected, and half a million customers involved for British carrier
  • BA was hit with a fine equivalent to 1.5 per cent of its revenue in 2017, and by same benchmark, Cathay could lose HK$1.45 billion
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 10:00am, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:44am, 9 Jul, 2019

A HK Express Airline plane at Hong Kong International Airport. The budget carrier will be taken over by Cathay Pacific this year. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

Low-cost carrier HK Express overtakes combined might of Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon on non-stop flights to Japan

  • Shift indicates threat of low-cost carriers to city’s top airline
  • Cathay bought HK Express in March for HK$4.93 billion
Topic |   Hong Kong aviation
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 9:00am, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:35am, 3 Jul, 2019

