A Cathay Pacific aircraft taking off from the Hong Kong International Airport in Chek Lap Kok. Photo: Felix Wong
How much will Cathay Pacific be fined by UK regulator, given British Airways’ record HK$1.8 billion penalty over similar data breach?
- Both airlines last year suffered major cyberattacks, with data of 9.4 million Cathay passengers affected, and half a million customers involved for British carrier
- BA was hit with a fine equivalent to 1.5 per cent of its revenue in 2017, and by same benchmark, Cathay could lose HK$1.45 billion
Topic | Cathay Pacific
A HK Express Airline plane at Hong Kong International Airport. The budget carrier will be taken over by Cathay Pacific this year. Photo: Winson Wong
Low-cost carrier HK Express overtakes combined might of Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon on non-stop flights to Japan
- Shift indicates threat of low-cost carriers to city’s top airline
- Cathay bought HK Express in March for HK$4.93 billion
Topic | Hong Kong aviation
