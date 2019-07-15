Channels

A director at Cathay Pacific is making a career move into the discount airline market, with Ronald Lam set to be announced as chief executive of HK Express. Photo: Sam Tsang
Transport

Cathay Pacific director to take top job at HK Express, as Hong Kong’s largest airline moves closer to finalising takeover of low-cost carrier

  • Ronald Lam, who heads up Cathay’s commercial operations, set to become CEO at HK Express, sources tell Post
  • Appointment goes against expected move to bring in someone with experience of running a low-cost carrier
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 5:00pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:00pm, 15 Jul, 2019

A director at Cathay Pacific is making a career move into the discount airline market, with Ronald Lam set to be announced as chief executive of HK Express. Photo: Sam Tsang
A HK Express Airline plane at Hong Kong International Airport. The budget carrier will be taken over by Cathay Pacific this year. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

Low-cost carrier HK Express overtakes combined might of Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon on non-stop flights to Japan

  • Shift indicates threat of low-cost carriers to city’s top airline
  • Cathay bought HK Express in March for HK$4.93 billion
Topic |   Hong Kong aviation
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 9:00am, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:35am, 3 Jul, 2019

A HK Express Airline plane at Hong Kong International Airport. The budget carrier will be taken over by Cathay Pacific this year. Photo: Winson Wong
