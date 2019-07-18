A section of the Sha Tin-Central link could open before the end of 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
First section of Hong Kong’s most expensive rail project, the Sha Tin-Central link, could open by end of the year
- Rail project has been plagued by allegations of shoddy work at Hung Hom station which emerged last May
- Section between Tai Wai and Kai Tak expected to open in fourth quarter of this year
