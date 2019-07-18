The deadly crash scene in the New Territories. Photo: Dickson Lee
Fatal crash on Hong Kong motorway leaves bus driver dead and 14 injured in New Territories
- Driver of double-decker freed from wreckage but later pronounced dead in hospital
- Citybus slams into back of truck near Tai Lam Tunnel in Pat Heung, police say, closing one lane to traffic
Traffic and road safety in Hong Kong
The male worker was taken to the Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital in Tai Po on Thursday, where he was pronounced dead. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong worker dies after becoming trapped under mechanical digger that toppled over at Tai Po building site
- Man, 47, thrown from excavator cabin in industrial accident in Sha Lan Road
- Firefighters free him but worker pronounced dead less than an hour later
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
