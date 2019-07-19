(L-R): Adi Lau, MTR operations director, Linda So, MTR corporate affairs director, and Roger Bayliss, MTR projects director, on Thursday in Admiralty. Photo: Nora Tam
MTR Corporation announces plans to strengthen Hong Kong’s scandal-hit Hung Hom station – but repairs could take 18 months
- City’s railway operator says buildings at Hung Hom station on the Sha Tin-Central rail link safe for construction to continue
- Project’s troubled construction firm – Leighton Contractors – could be tasked with the lengthy repairs
