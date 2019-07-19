Ten people were injured in a collision between a double-decker bus and a minibus in Tsuen Wan on Friday. Photo: Facebook
Ten injured in yet another Hong Kong bus crash the day after driver becomes latest to die on city’s roads
- Minibus and KMB double-decker collide on Castle Peak Road in Tsuen Wan
- There have been 43 fatalities in 42 traffic accidents in first five months of the year
