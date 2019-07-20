HK Express started with just five aircraft back in 2014 but now flies to 27 destinations. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific completes takeover of Hong Kong’s only low-cost airline, paying HK$4.93 billion for HK Express
- Cathay launched a takeover bid for low-cost carrier, which had been backed by indebted Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, on March 27
- Ronald Lam, Cathay’s director of commercial and cargo, will head the budget airline as CEO
