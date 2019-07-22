Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The platforms at Hung Hom station have been the subject of much debate. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

Sha Tin-Central link scandal: engineers express concern over MTR Corp plans to strengthen Hong Kong’s beleaguered Hung Hom station

  • Industry veterans believe rail giant’s projections for repair work based on assumption not fact, and suggest public safety still at risk
  • But rail giant defends approach and points to lack of any distress in completed building work
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Published: 9:00am, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 22 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The platforms at Hung Hom station have been the subject of much debate. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.