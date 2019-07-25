Channels

A train used for maintaining the East Rail Line derails causing major headaches for people trying to get to work on Thursday morning. Photo: Handout
Transport

MTR maintenance train derails in Hong Kong leading to service suspensions on East Rail Line

  • Services between Tai Po Market and Fo Tan suspended, not known when they could resume
  • Passengers urged to take other modes of transport in area
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 9:16am, 25 Jul, 2019

A train used for maintaining the East Rail Line derails causing major headaches for people trying to get to work on Thursday morning. Photo: Handout
The platforms at Hung Hom station have been the subject of much debate. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

Sha Tin-Central link scandal: engineers express concern over MTR Corp plans to strengthen Hong Kong’s beleaguered Hung Hom station

  • Industry veterans believe rail giant’s projections for repair work based on assumption not fact, and suggest public safety still at risk
  • But rail giant defends approach and points to lack of any distress in completed building work
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 9:00am, 22 Jul, 2019

The platforms at Hung Hom station have been the subject of much debate. Photo: Winson Wong
