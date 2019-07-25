A train used for maintaining the East Rail Line derails causing major headaches for people trying to get to work on Thursday morning. Photo: Handout
MTR maintenance train derails in Hong Kong leading to service suspensions on East Rail Line
- Services between Tai Po Market and Fo Tan suspended, not known when they could resume
- Passengers urged to take other modes of transport in area
Topic | Mass Transit Railway Corporation
The platforms at Hung Hom station have been the subject of much debate. Photo: Winson Wong
Sha Tin-Central link scandal: engineers express concern over MTR Corp plans to strengthen Hong Kong’s beleaguered Hung Hom station
- Industry veterans believe rail giant’s projections for repair work based on assumption not fact, and suggest public safety still at risk
- But rail giant defends approach and points to lack of any distress in completed building work
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
