Airport workers and other protesters stage a sit-in at Hong Kong International Airport demanding the complete withdrawal of the divisive extradition bill. Photo: Winson Wong
Protesters occupy part of Hong Kong International Airport to rally overseas support against extradition bill
- Foreign travellers targeted by demonstrators seeking to win global support for anti-government movement
- At least 2,500 people, including aviation workers, join protest that leads to increased security at international airport
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A photo provided by a Pico staff member. Photo: Handout
Civil servants threaten strike in frustration over police handling of Hong Kong unrest as Lennon Wall appears in Policy Innovation and Co-ordination Office
- Department is brainchild of city’s leader, hiring young researchers as part of her election manifesto to reach out to youth
- Heads of five disciplinary forces however pledge support for administration even as online wave of staff resentment rolls
