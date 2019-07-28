Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An image from an MTR security camera shows the train doors being obstructed at about 10.55pm on the night a mob violently attacked passengers at Yuen Long station. Photo: Handout
Transport

MTR releases details of Hong Kong station violence as it attempts to quell driver discontent over handling of issue

  • About 1,000 staff members express anger at treatment of driver who told passengers to get off train
  • Rail operator acts after activists target employee’s family for abuse online
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 7:26am, 28 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

An image from an MTR security camera shows the train doors being obstructed at about 10.55pm on the night a mob violently attacked passengers at Yuen Long station. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
A protester throws a tear gas cannister back towards police during clashes near Kwan Lok Sun village, in Yuen Long. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: Yuen Long residents keep their heads while all about them lose theirs

  • Town deserted as protesters march against mob violence that left 45 injured last weekend
  • Mixed views over chaotic scenes with some blaming police and triads, and others the protesters
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kanis Leung  

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 2:05am, 28 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protester throws a tear gas cannister back towards police during clashes near Kwan Lok Sun village, in Yuen Long. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.